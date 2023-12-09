Ranbir Kapoor has created a record with the second Friday collections of Animal, and now the box office report for the second Saturday seems bigger and better not only than his own previous day but also better than most of the biggies. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s gangster drama currently stands at 338.63 crore and is expected to collect in the range of 22 – 24 crore on its second Friday.

Now, the advance booking reports for the second Saturday have been phenomenal. Ranbir Kapoor’s film has registered a pre-sales of 10.87 crore gross against 3.8 lakh sold tickets for 14k shows! This number includes 10 crore gross collection for Hindi, 52.97 lakh for Telugu, 63.66 lakh for Tamil, and 18.39 lakh for Hindi IMAX 2D.

Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor has outperformed himself, bringing a better collection in advance as compared to the advance booking for the second Friday, the 8th day of Animal’s release.

Animal’s 2nd Saturday Is 116% Better

The gangster drama performed 116% better than the advance booking numbers of the second Friday. The film did pre-sales of around 5 crore with almost 2 lakh sold tickets, which was almost half of what the film registered for Saturday. The Saturday pre-sale is a 116% jump from the previous day!

Almost Same As Jawan

Ranbir Kapoor’s film is performing almost on the same lines as Jawan. If we compare the advance booking numbers for the 10th day of Jawan since it was the second Saturday for Shah Rukh Khan‘s film, the action extravaganza collected 9.95 crore gross against 3.3 lakh tickets for 14k shows.

Overtake Jawan As HGOTY?

Since Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is performing along the same lines as Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, buzz about Sandeep Reddy Vanga‘s film replacing Atlee’s Jawan as the Highest Grosser of the Year has already been taking rounds, and the speculation grows stronger every day.

Loudest Roar of 2023!

Ranbir Kapoor’s film has registered the biggest advance booking for the ninth day with a 10.87 crore gross collection. While Jawan collected 9.95 crore for the second Saturday’s advance booking, Pathaan had a gross collection of 4.95 crore, and Gadar 2 registered 7.79 crore. Tiger 3’s numbers are redundant in this comparison since Salman Khan‘s film was released on a Sunday, and the second Saturday was the 14th day since the release, making the advance booking drop to the lowest!

Expected Collections For 2nd Saturday

With 10.97 crore pre-sales, Ranbir Kapoor is expected to roar with bigger and better numbers than the Friday collection, somewhere in the range of another 30+ crore!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

