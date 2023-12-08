Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki VS Prabhas’ Salaar could probably be the biggest clash Indian cinema has ever witnessed because when was the last time we saw two superstars locking horns to demolish the box office records? Bajirao Mastani & Dilwale was big, but this is big in a way that it’ll eat a lot of each other’s chunks.

Though Dunki is releasing a day before, on 21st December, Salaar will take over a huge amount of screens from day 2 as it’ll release on 22nd December. It would be Christmas week, and both films will benefit from the festive season, but word of mouth will only favor the better one.

Knowing Rajkumar Hirani’s track record, we know his films strive on word of mouth and aren’t your routine mayhem box office openers. Also, his movies rely heavily on multiplex audiences and not single screens, which usually ramp up during commercial potboilers like Pathaan, Jawan, Animal, and Gadar 2.

For multiplex-heavy films, a majority of the public tends to book tickets online, and in India, BookMyShow is the leading online ticketing platform. BMS has a feature for collecting data on how many people are interested in any movie by asking them to click on the ‘I’m interested’ tab. This gives a rough buzz of how many people are awaiting any film, and this applies mainly to the multiplex audience.

Going through the current data of interests on BMS, Prabhas’ Salaar is cruising towards the 1 million mark and now stands at 757K+ interest. This is huge, considering the film is still a couple of weeks away from its release. Also, this indicates Salaar will have good traction in multiplexes as well, apart from the single screens, in which it’ll dominate till word of mouth kicks in.

Regarding Dunki, things are looking slow. Despite being a multiplex-heavy film, this Shah Rukh Khan starrer has amassed the interest of 153K+. That’s almost 80% (s)lower than Prabhas‘ Salaar. We’re not saying this will matter much, but fans like to track this, and we only write what fans want to read. So, this was the report, and we hope both the films shatter the box office records.

Must Read: Dunki Trailer Impact At Box Office Day 1: Half Than What Prabhas’ Salaar Is Aiming, Everything Depends On Word Of Mouth!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News