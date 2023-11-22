Since afternoon, Sunny Deol has been making headlines for breaking down at the ongoing 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. For the past few months, the veteran actor has been in the news owing to the spectacular box-office success of his latest release, Gadar 2. Co-starring Ameesha Patel, the film was helmed by Anil Sharma, who had also directed Part 1. The film not only earned accolades from across the globe, it also witnessed a blockbuster success.

At the box office, the Anil Sharma directorial didn’t enjoy a solo as it faced a box office clash with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2. While both the films did decently well, it was Deol’s film that won the race. Now, speaking about being out of work for a long time, the ‘Ghayal’ actor was seen getting emotional. Scroll down for details.

At IFFI Goa 2023, Sunny Deol was accompanied by his directors, Anil Sharma, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Rahul Rawail. It all happened when filmmaker Rawail asked him about his journey in Bollywood, which he started with the 1983 release Betaab—responding to which Deol called himself fortunate and spoke in depth about the same.

“I started with Rahul. He gave me three beautiful films. Some worked, some didn’t. But till today, people remember those films. I am standing here because of my films. After Gadar, which was a massive hit, my struggle period had started because subjects or scripts were not offered to me and things were not happening. Even though I did some films in between, there was a gap of 20 years. But I did not give up. I was always moving forward. I joined films because I wanted to become an actor, not a star. I had seen the films of my father, and I too wanted to do films of that variety,” Sunny Deol said.

Adding to this, when Rajkumar Santoshi said, “I believe that the industry has not done justice to Sunny’s talent. But God has done justice,” Sunny Deol couldn’t hold back his tears. The actor was seen breaking down and saying that he gets too emotional when he talks about his Bollywood journey.

While Sunny Deol starred in a long list of films, it was only during Gadar 2 that he tasted success again after years.

On the work front, Deol and Santoshi are reuniting after 27 years for ‘Lahore 1947’, which will be backed by Aamir Khan.

