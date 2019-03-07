Ranveer Singh In Rajkumar Santoshi’s Next! Is It A Sequel Of Andaz Apna Apna?

Ranveer Singh is enjoying a purple patch in his career. After delivering three back-to-back successes with Padmaavat, Simmba and Gully Boy, the actor is lined up with some exciting projects. Now, as the latest report suggests, there is one more addition to his upcoming movies and this time it’s Rajkumar Santoshi’s next.

The report in Bollywood Life reveals that Ranveer has roped in for Rajkumar Santoshi’s light-hearted affair. A source states that, “Ranveer has given his nod to the project.”

Clarifying the rumours about the movie is a sequel to Andaz Apna Apna, a source further stated, “Nothing of that sort has been communicated.”

It is learnt that the movie will feature two actresses and the director is planning to launch television actresses in lead. “He (Santoshi) wants fresh faces and therefore, he is looking out for TV names”, reveals a source. Santoshi is also in touch with a renowned television casting director, Prashant Neel.

Speaking about Rajkumar Santoshi, the director is known for his movies like Andaz Apna Apna, The Legend Of Bhagat and Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani.

Recently, Ranveer Singh looked back at his struggle in his initial days in his acting career during an episode of “Starry Nights 2. Oh!“. The episode will air on Zee Cafe on Sunday, read a statement.

“I thought to settle for something which seems within my reach. So, I decided to join a university in America for further studies and I was late to register for classes due to procrastination only to find out that the acting class for non-majors had a slot empty, so I enrolled myself in,” he added.

