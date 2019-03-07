You May Not See It But John Cena Says It Himself – Ranveer Singh’s ‘Time Is Now’!

Ranveer Singh fetched a ton of accolades for his performance and rapping skills in Gully Boy. The actor, who is known for his flamboyant image off-screen, was praised for downplaying in his portrayal of Murad. Apart from positive critical reception and commercial success, the musical drama created a rage with its hard-hitting songs, especially Apna Time Aayega, is ruling the charts for quite a long time now. Now, joining the long list of admirers is none other than WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) superstar John Cena.

A while ago, John Cena shared a picture of Ranveer Singh’s picture from Apna Time Aayega on his Instagram account. Though the wrestling superstar didn’t caption the picture, seems like he is in the awe of the song as it somewhat symbolizes to his entrance theme ‘My Time Is Now’ in WWE.

Following this post, as expected, users flooded the comment section with some interesting replies. One of those replies read, “My time is now” to “My time will come”, while another user replied, “@johncena taking up Indian flavours that’s awesome @ranveersingh u rocked.”

As Ranveer is known for being socially active and connected with fans, it will be exciting to see how he reacts to this gesture of Cena.

Recently during the promotions of Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh said, there was a time when he thought he would never make it big in Bollywood as he had no filmy connections.

“I had a struggle period, my first realisation of becoming a mainstream actor was perhaps a bit far-fetched. It was in the 10th standard. I sort of realised that my dream – after all – may not come true because most of the people around me were from a filmy lineage,” Ranveer said.

