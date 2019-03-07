If Salman Khan + Shah Rukh Khan + Sanjay Leela Bhansali Is Happening, What More Do We Need In Life?

Bollywood’s two mega superstars, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are the most loved actors of the industry. Everyone waits for them to come together on the big screen. Recently, we saw the duo in Zero’s song Issaqbaazi and it literally broke the internet.

Fans went crazy after watching Salman and SRK burning the dance floor. After the song, fans of both the stars want them to see more on-screen. It seems their wish is most likely to come true.

If reports are to be believed, King Khan might do an important role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next. SLB and Salman are reuniting after almost 2 decades for a love story and they will soon start shooting for it.

According to a report in DNA, “It is believed that Shah Rukh will also be roped in for a pivotal part in the Salman-Sanjay film. Considering that the last time the two superstars did a film together was Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, not withstanding SRK’s cameo in Tubelight and Salman’s in Zero, the two Khans in a Bhansali film will attract audiences to theatres.”

Well, if this turns out to be true, it will not only be a visual treat for the audiences but also record shattering figures at the box office too.

On the work front, Salman wrapped up the shoot of his next Bharat. It also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff in the pivotal roles.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is all set to hit the theatres on Eid 2019.

