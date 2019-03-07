Laila From Notebook: Narrates The Dreamy Love Story That We’ll All Want To Be A Part Of!

After receiving a warm response to the first song Nai Lagda from Notebook, the second song Laila has been released today. This beautiful love song is sung by Dhvani Bhanushali and composed by Vishal Mishra and written by Abhendra Upadhyay and Vishal Mishra.

The song features the lead actors Zaheer Iqbal & Pranutan Bahl beautifully embracing their affection towards each other. Of course as the plot suggests, it all started with a notebook and they’ve never met each other, but it’s all portrayed in such an innocent way that’ll make you day-dream about the picture-perfect love story!

Vishal has composed the song using live symphony orchestra from London. Laila is Dhvani Bhanushali’s first solo Hindi film song who has before lend her voice for Nora Fatehi with Dilbar and Sonakshi Sinha with Ishtehaar. She considers Laila has an eventful song for her as a part of the film industry.



Dhvani says, “I am really excited for Laila. This is my first solo film song and I am hoping that the audiences like it. My composer Vishal was very encouraging throughout. It is always fun collaborating and recording with him. I want to thank Murad Sir, Ashwin Sir and SKF for having faith in me and giving me this song. It’s a very beautiful melody. I am also glad that I could sing for the talented Pranutan.”

Notebook produced by SKF and Cine1 Studios starring Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Behl and directed by Nitin Kakkar released on 29th March 2019.

