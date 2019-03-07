Welcome (2007), considered as one of the best comedies to come out of Bollywood, got its sequel in 2015. The movie which originally starred Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Katrina Kaif in its first part got the addition of John Abraham in the second. Now, the news is Welcome 3 is in the making but with some major changes.

Sources close to us inform, “After Welcome Back’s decent business at the box office, the makers have decided to carry forward the franchise. This is the season of family entertainers and Welcome 3 (title not decided yet) will target a similar audience.”

Not just this, according to the sources Nana Patekar will not be a part of the film. The source adds, “Makers are fishing for another actor to reprise the role of Uday Shetty. Names such as Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Irrfan Khan are in the list of people who can pull off the character as cult as Uday. The additional cast is not decided yet but Anil Kapoor will surely retain his role as Majnu.”

Welcome Back was directed by Anees Bazmee who is currently working on Pagalpanti. It stars Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, John Abraham, Ileana D’cruz and Anil Kapoor among many others. Apart from this, Anees Bazmee recently also talked about No Entry’s sequel and said that the script is ready.

Anees was asked about the script, he said, “I have a beautiful script with me and I think the film should be made. ‘No entry’ has a huge fan base. Whenever it is shown on the small screen, I get calls from people to praise it.”

