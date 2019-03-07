Kalank Poster: Varun Dhawan Is Blazing Aggression As Zafar & You Can’t Help But Notice His Hotness!

After almost a wait for 15 years by Karan Johar, the filmmaker has finally come up with his father’s dream project – Kalank starring Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha amongst other in lead roles. The cast shared a pictorial glimpse from the movie yesterday and here they are today arousing our curiosity as they unveiled Varun Dhawan’s look as Zafar.

As could be seen in the picture, Dhawan will be essaying the role of Zafar, the man who ‘flirts with life and danger’. The actor looks fierce and more than anything else, you could notice the aggression in his eyes and that does increase our anticipation!

Now we can’t keep our calm to see the gorgeous Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit and the rest of the cast’s looks.

The movie set in the 1940s also stars Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Khemmu & Hiten Tejwani in pivotal roles.

Karan Johar recently on his social media handles, shared how he had gotten the idea of the project 15 years back and his dad wanted to work on it with him. However, that couldn’t happen but he’s glad that he’s finally gathered the strength to live that dream!

He wrote, “A film that was born in my heart and mind 15 years ago….a film I passionately believe in…the last film my father worked on before he left us….it was his dream to see this film come through….I couldn’t fulfil his dream then….my spirit was broken….but today his wish has found a relationship with celluloid….the story of turbulent relationships and eternal love has found a voice….the film has been woven,nurtured and visualised by ABHISHEK VARMAN….and the film Is KALANK! Set in the 40’s but it’s heart lives on…..TOMORROW the journey begins…..am excited …anxious and emotional about this one…I do hope you join us on our path to undying love…..#KALANK”

Directed by Abhishek Verman, produced by Dharma Productions, Sajid Nadiadwala, Apoorva Mehta and is co- produced by Fox Star Studios. It is set to release on April 19, 2019.

