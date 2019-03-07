T-Series VS PewDiePie YouTube WAR! Bhushan Kumar Asks Every Indian To Come Together

Amidst a neck-and-neck competition with Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie to become the world’s most subscribed YouTube channel, Indian film production house and music label T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar on Wednesday urged people to come together in working towards a historic feat.

PewDiePie so far remains the number one channel on YouTube as per total subscribers with a count of 88,280,126, while T-Series comes a close second with 88,228,337 subscribers.

“There is an Indian YouTube channel on the brink of becoming World’s No.1. It has taken us a lot of effort to come this far. To take my father Mr Gulshan Kumar’s dream forward, I started this channel. Today, it belongs to you, to the entire nation. It’s a historic moment for all of us. So let’s come together and subscribe to T-Series YouTube channel and make India proud,” Bhushan said in a video posted on Twitter.

Bhushan used the #BharatWinsYouTube hashtag and wrote: “We can make history. We can make India win. Subscribe to T-Series.”

The T-Series YouTube channel began on March 13, 2006. It has 29 sub-channels, features songs and film trailers.

It is associated with the music industry since the past three decades, having an exhaustive catalogue of music across languages and genres.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!