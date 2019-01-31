Kalank, Dabangg 3 & 2 Other Projects – Sonakshi Sinha To Treat Us With 4 Different Avatars This Year!

2019 has started on a high and busy note for Sonakshi Sinha. From acing every red carpet look to signing a couple of brand endorsements to shooting for various magazine covers, she’s got them all.

And what’s icing on the cake is the fact that Sona will have 4 major releases this year – each different from the other. She kickstarts the year with the massive Dharma Productions period drama Kalank directed by Abhishek Varman followed by Mission Mangal on August 15. She is currently shooting for an interesting quirky flick which still untitled, produced by T-Series and Mrigdeep Lamba. Currently being shot in Amritsar, the film is scheduled to release in August itself. She will end the year reprising the character of Rajjo opposite the man himself – Salman Khan in Dabangg 3.

Talking about Sonakshi and the year she’s expected to have, a trade insider says, “Sonakshi has constantly broken the mould and redefined herself with her myriad and interesting film choices. She’s never stuck to convention unlike others who operated out of fear of failure. She has effortlessly and courageously tried her hands at various genres and characters ensuring yet another power packed and versatile line up this year. Thus, Sona becoming a brand and magazine favorite comes as no surprise given how exciting the year ahead will be for her.”

Ask Sona about her thoughts for the year ahead and she says, “I’m really excited for the year to pan out. Doing all these interesting films, narrating such different stories and playing characters so far apart from each other is what made me opt for these projects when the offers came my way. The prep and head space for each character has been very individualistic and the process of unlearning and relearning has been a constant. Every director’s narrative and each character’s journey is so different which makes this entire process riveting. I’m really looking forward to the year ahead and I hope the audiences enjoy my performances as much as I’m enjoying working on them.

