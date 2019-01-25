Will Salman Khan End Up Delivering 10 Blockbusters In This Decade With Bharat, Dabangg 3 & Kick 2?

Superstar Salman Khan is all set for a roaring comeback in 2019 with his upcoming Bharat. The teaser which released today, assures of massy entertainer in the offering. The movie marks the third collaboration of Salman and director Ali Abbas Zafar, after Sultan & Tiger Zinda Hai. And with Dabangg 3 and Kick 2 already lined up, the actor is all set to close the decade on a stupendous note.

Bharat, which will be releasing on Eid this year, is touted to be the next big money spinner for Salman Khan. It is also said that Bharat will be much raw in nature as compared to Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. With the all the positives going by their side, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is going to be an Eidi for Salman fans.

After Bharat, the actor will be seen in Dabangg 3, which brings back the duo of Salman and Wanted director Prabhudeva. The movie is said to go on floors in April this year and is slated for December release.

Scheduled tentatively for 2020 release, Salman will return as Devil in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick 2. The reports are flowing that the actor will be seen romancing Disha Patani in the sequel. Well, it could be said that Khan is all set rule the box office with presumed blockbusters in his kitty and might end up achieving a mighty feat of delivering 10 blockbusters in a decade.

Talking about this decade, Salman delivered 7 blockbusters including Bodyguard (2011), Ready (2011), Dabangg 2 (2012), Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), Sultan (2016) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).

With already huge buzz working in the favour due to Salman’s presence and sequel factor, upcoming Bharat, Dabangg 3 and Kick 2, are looking forward to sealing the decade with a benchmark for the biggest crowd puller of Bollywood.

