Ayushmann Khurrana On Why Vicky Donor Will Always Be Special!

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says his debut movie “Vicky Donor” will always be the most special film for him.

Replying to a tweet about “Vicky Donor“, Ayushmann wrote on Thursday: “Debut film is always the most special. And the entire team will be special. Every moment. On screen as well as off screen.”

Sigh. Debut film is always the most special. And the entire team will be special. Every moment. On screen as well as off screen. Shukriya Singh Saab! https://t.co/ply2xMQTPO — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) January 24, 2019

Released in 2012, “Vicky Donor“, a film by Shoojit Sircar, is based on sperm donation and infertility. It also featured Yami Gautam and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles.

“Vicky Donor” won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 60th National Film Awards. It also was remade in Telugu as “Naruda Donoruda” starring Sumanth and Pallavi Subhash

On the work front, Ayushmann is currently busy shooting for “Dream Girl” an upcoming comedy-drama film. The film, which is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, also stars Nushrat Bharucha.

