Tanushree Dutta SLAMS Ganesh Acharya, Rakhi Sawant & Nana Patekar!

A few months back, actress Tanushree Dutta kickstarted the #MeToo wave in the Bollywood industry and took everyone by surprise. She accused the veteran actor, Nana Patekar for sexual harassment on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss. After all the hoopla settled down, recently choreographer Ganesh Acharya refuted all the claims made by the actress.

Now replying to Acharya, Tanushree took a dig at the choreographer. She said, “Ganesh Acharya, an ungrateful moron who was recommended by me for the Horn ok Pleassss song and who turned on me just as quickly to help Nana get his way with me on the sets”.

“His name is one of the four accused in my FIR. I wasn’t harassed by just one but four people on set when I was only 24 years old and rising in my Bollywood career”.

“This same Ganesh Acharya also went on to spread malicious rumours about me in the press thereafter and ruin my professional reputation. This guy is the brainchild behind all of the smear campaigns that were run on me by Rakhi Sawant, where I was accused of all manner of derogatory things”.

She further cursed all the Nana supporters, who were part of the movie. “You think you will survive opening your own academy and flourish?? I curse you won’t!! I have cursed Rakhi, Ganesh Acharya, Nana, Rakesh Sarang, and producer Sami Siddiqui from the bottom of my heart and soul. Anyone who associates with you five personally or professionally or your businesses and affiliates will fall under this same curse and never prosper”

“Your children and the children of those that associate with you will suffer mental and emotional anguish the way I and my family have suffered”

“Mark my words carefully..Your firstborn sons will suffer physical torture and your daughters will suffer mental and emotional anguish! You will not prosper in any way”, states Tanushree.

