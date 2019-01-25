Thackeray Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Conquers This Engrossing Political Drama!

Thackeray Movie Review Rating: 3/5 Stars (Three stars)

Star Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Amrita Rao, Rajesh Khera

Director: Abhijit Panse

What’s Good: A stellar performance by the stalwart Nawazuddin Siddiqui, some very good crowd-pleasing dialogues & a fascinating emotion of knowing more about the man – Balasaheb Thackeray

What’s Bad: Because of its excessive political infusion, the pace hauls at places, lack of masala dialogues, it’s not entirely for its target audience

Loo Break: It totally depends on your taste of enjoying political dramas because if you do, you can enjoy it in a single sitting

Watch or Not?: Watch it for the entertainment! The informative aspect of the film somewhere gets overshadowed because of its treatment

What should be considered as the most inspiring rags-to-riches story, Thackeray starts with showing an ordinary man Bal Keshav Thackeray (here Nawazuddin Siddiqui) who’s a cartoonist. As every inspiring story, in Thackeray, too, his talent was misunderstood by many. Resigning from his job at Free Press Journal, Balasaheb starts Marmik – a weekly portraying his brave cartoons. Through Marmik and the injustice happening on Marathi people in their own state, Balasaheb decides to form a group naming it as Shiv Sena.

This gives birth to a revolution that was acted as a double-edged sword. It was a boon for many turned into a bane for some of them. Thackeray, people’s leader, continues to build his power in the state. A sword did something that a brush was unable to do. This surely created a stir in the countywide politics arising many enemies for Balasaheb. He stands still and faces all of them, this is what is life story has been all about.

Thackeray Movie Review: Script Analysis

Sanjay Raut’s story is definitely engaging and provides ample entertainment to keep the audience intrigued. After reaching home 12 in the night, I left home at 1.30am to reach the 4.15am show. Introduced you to my timeline because never for a moment I felt sleepy or tired during the movie and that according to me is its biggest achievement. By my Accidental Prime Minister you must be knowing my dumb-head for politics, so let’s just see this as a film. The first half of the movie is majorly in Black & White and that start bothering you after a point of time.

Is everything highly glorified or it’s in limits? I don’t know, you let me know in the comments section below. The movie starts on a similar note as Me Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy & Nawaz instantly reminds you of his appearance from Manto. One fact that I’ll never know about the film will be how much it was balanced? Was it the closest attempt to the reality? This review should be interactive and this time you guys should tell me things. The Morarji Desai incident and alliance with Congress are two of the political incidents covered very well.

Thackeray Movie Review: Star Performance

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is getting into the zone of being other people with ease. After Manto, he has hit another home run with Thackeray as far as his performance is concerned. From adapting the mannerisms to a bit of voice modulation, Nawazuddin is not Nawazuddin in the film.

Amrita Rao as Meena Tai is impressive. She has a limited scope but surely makes you remember her character. This movie, like Manikarnika, is also the victim of a weak supporting cast. Out of all the supporting characters, I just remember Rajesh Khera as Morarji Desai. Looks wise as well as acting wise, he passes the test with flying colours.

Thackeray Movie Review: Direction, Music

Abhijit Panse’s direction is one major reason why you connect with the movie instantly. Thankfully, the director hasn’t chosen any complex route to take us through a lengthy timeline of almost 4 decades. Panse keeps the things simple, effective and that’s what works in his favour.

Sandeep Shirodkar’s main theme of Thackeray is outstanding. It’s because of that theme many scenes just pump up the adrenaline rush. There are no songs in the film which is a very good thing to control the pace.

Thackeray Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Thackeray is an interesting journey of a person larger than life portrayed in a very entertaining way. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s superlative performance will be remembered as one of his best. Don’t expect to learn anything from the film but surely hope for a fun time!

Three stars!

Thackeray Trailer

Thackeray releases on 25 January 2019.

