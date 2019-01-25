Thackeray Movie Review Quicker: A Handsomely Mounted Tale Of Power & Prestige!

Thackeray Movie Review Quicker: It starts with what everyone expects, Balasaheb Thackeray’s (here Nawazuddin Siddiqui) entry. Attending a hearing in Lucknow, we see Balasaheb in his usual elegance and flair amongst a lot of seetis. We see him getting charged for Babri Mosque charges.

His calibre is established from the first frame when everyone in the court rises up for him; even the judge for a moment flows in his aura. After an outstanding entry sequence, we are taken to a black & white flashback starting with the initial days when Balasaheb was Bal Keshav Thackeray.

Struggling for cartooning the truth, we see Balasaheb resigning from his job. On watching a movie which insults the Marathi people, Balasaheb decides to bring a revolution. That’s when he starts with Marmik – a weekly magazine portraying the truth of society with the help of cartoons designed by Balasaheb Thackeray.

The first half juggles between the flashback and current scenario in which Balasaheb is in the court. Sanjay Raut’s story keeps you engaged and is very fast paced. The dialogues are mass pleasing and Nawazuddin nails every single one of them. A perfect portrayal of Balasaheb, Nawazuddin looks like a spitting image of him.

Nawazuddin himself comes from a small town of Bihar. In the film, he will be seen playing the role of late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray. According to Nawazuddin, portraying Balasaheb’s life on-screen was quite tough.

The film Thackeray, directed by Abhijit Panse and written by Sanjay Raut, also features Amrita Rao and Sudhir Mishra among others. It’s all slated to release today. Stick to this space for the full review.

