Koimoi’s Audience Poll 2018: Ishaan Khattar To Rohan Mehra; Vote For Your Favourite Debutant

In 2018, apart from the fresh concepts, Bollywood has also seen some fresh faces coming in. More than their good looks, the actors stole the thunder with the zeal in their acts. In all, about five debutants made the appearance on the big screen and proved their mettle.

Let’s take a look at the young talent that made their big Bollywood debut (Male) in 2018:

Zain Khan Durrani – Kuchh Bheege Alfaaz

Like his previous movies My Brother Nikhil and I am, Kuchh Bheege Alfaaz too showcased a different set of story. Zain Khan Durrani made a strong debut and left an impact as brooding and loner RJ Alfaaz.

Ishaan Khatter – Beyond The Clouds

Although Karan Johar’s Dhadak is considered to be Ishaan Khatter’s first Bollywood appearance, unknown to many, it was Beyond The Clouds which marked his debut. Touted as a product of nepotism, Khatter’s promising effort with a range of emotions slowed down the debate.

Dulquer Salmaan – Karwaan

A predominant actor in Malayalam industry, Dulquer Salmaan made an impressive start in Bollywood with Karwaan. With a seamless control on Hindi, the actor effortlessly nailed his earnest act.

Aayush Sharma – LoveYatri

Salman Khan aka Bhai launched his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, in a tepid debacle LoveYatri. The actor received praises for his confident debut.

Rohan Mehra – Baazaar

Rohan Mehra shined as earnest Rizwan in Baazaar. Without trying too hard, the actor delivers a balanced and natural performance in his big Bollywood debut.

Avinash Tiwary – Laila Majnu

Avinash Tiwary had hit the ball out of the park with Laila Majnu. The portrayal of Majnu is highly commendable because it’s never easy to shine in a romantic tale, which requires a range of emotions. Avinash lived the character to such an extent that it looked tailor-made for him.

