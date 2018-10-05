LoveYatri Movie Review Rating: 2/5 Stars (Two stars)

Star Cast: Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain, Ram Kapoor

Director: Abhiraj Minawala

LoveYatri Movie Review: Salman Khan Launches New Talent & Lynches His Audience! What’s Good: What we already expected to be – few songs! Probably the only good thing was to watch these songs on a big screen with a loud volume, few genuinely funny moments but that’s about it!

What’s Bad: Choose any 10 love stories from Bollywood, you’ll find a similar template as LoveYatri in 5 of them!

Loo Break: Apart from songs, choose any scene to walk out but just make sure to come back before the next song

Watch or Not?: Bored of clubbing? Not much interesting people to hang out with? Already watched AndhaDhun? Thinking to go to Venom? Don’t, go for this instead! (PS: Venom review coming up)

LoveYatri is the story of a Garba teacher (Yes! That’s a profession, a new thing learnt) Sushrut aka Susu (Aayush Sharma) and Michelle, NRI but Desi by heart. Sushrut has no dreams of making it big, he just wants to stay connected to dance, whereas Michelle is one of the top students in her college in London. Susu has two best friends Negative (Pratik Gandhi), Rocket (Sajeel Parekh) and a Mama (Ram Kapoor) who are his support system.

Michelle comes to India for Navratri and Susu falls in love at first sight on the day 1 of this festival. Susu tries to win her heart and succeeds in doing the same. But how a Bollywood love story can end with so ease? There come a lot of obstacles and how Susu along-with Michelle clear everything is what the rest of the story is all about.

LoveYatri Movie Review: Script Analysis

Written by Niren Bhatt, the story is weak from the word go. I didn’t expect anything from the film but entertainment. Recently released Mitron was a parameter for me to judge this but poorly written story and dialogues failed to touch that. Many jokes fall flat & after a point of time the illogical things start to annoy you.

At one point Aayush’s character shouts in surprise to Warina, “Tum Hindi picturen nahi dekhti hai?” I was like, obviously not! Else why she would’ve agreed to work in such a film? Ahem…Salman Khan…Ahem! With more funny dialogues, this would’ve ended as an enjoyable fare as Mitron. Unfortunately, nothing works in the favour of the film.

LoveYatri Movie Review: Star Performance

Aayush Sharma makes his debut in a very amateurish way. Yes, he might get some more projects, courtesy: Bhai, but he’ll need to work on his expressions and dialogue delivery big time. Warina Hussain is also just about okay. She’s good in some scenes, bad in others, nothing impressive.

Ram Kapoor, after a while irritates you but he has major chunk of funny scenes. Pratik Gandhi and Sajeel Parekh are funny but lack of good dialogues don’t let them perform at their par best. Ronit Roy is good with his performance of an angry Gujarati dad and he gets the accent right.

LoveYatri Movie Review: Direction, Music

Abhiraj Minawala along-with Jishnu Bhattacharjee’s cinematography manages to make this film look good. But even a Kites flops if you don’t have anything to keep your audience entertained. Editing could’ve been better but it comes to the last section in the chain of complaints with the film.

Tanishk Bagchi manages to add some relief to the film with his songs. Akh Lad Jaave, Rangtaari and Dholida are very well used. Lijo George and DN Chetas’ Chogada which was in a kind theme of the film brings a smile on your face. Sanchit Balhara’s background score is good and blends well with the scenes.

LoveYatri Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, LoveYatri has released in a period when you’ve a lot more interesting options to choose from. A film I’ll not pay personally to watch in a cinema hall but yes it’ll appeal a certain section of people. Also, Aayush Sharma’s real test will be a content driven film in which he’ll have to act.

Two stars!

LoveYatri Movie Trailer

LoveYatri releases on 05th October, 2018.

