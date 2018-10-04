LoveYatri Movie Review Quicker: Let’s Dance Our Way Out Of Cinema Halls!

LoveYatri Movie Review Quicker: LoveYatri is the story about Susu aka Sushrut (Aayush Sharma) who is a Garba teacher and with no other aim in life. Michelle (Warina Hussain) is a business student from London who visits Vadodara for Navratri. Susu’s friends Rocket & Negative have the only job of finding a girl for Susu during Navratri.

Susu starts preparing for Navratri unaware about he’s going to find his love Michelle at the event. The first half majorly consist of Susu’s encounter with Michelle and how he tries to woo her. It has fun moments but they’re very limited. The Navratri portions are good and songs go well with the story. The major problem is the script, it’s too far-fetched and is designed on a template which is done to death in Bollywood.

Aayush Sharma is just about okay and that too till an extent; he has the screen presence but that’s restricted to very limited expressions. Warina Hussain looks beautiful, but again, can’t act.

The film brings to the audience the fresh pairing of Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain who are all set to mark their Bollywood debut with LoveYatri.

LoveYatri is set against the backdrop of Gujarat and the onscreen couple’s love story unfolds over the span of the festival of Navratri.

LoveYatri is written by Naren Bhatt who is based out of Mumbai and was born in Bhavnagar.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, LoveYatri is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films is slated to release on 5th October, 2018. If you can please stick to this space for full review.