We are done with the first half of Housefull 5, and so far the movie struggles to tickle our funny bones with its cringeworthy double-meaning jokes and a plotline that makes us go, ‘Yeh Ho Kya Raha Hain?’

The plot revolves around a billionaire, Ranjeet Dobriyal (Ranjeet), who passes away before his 100th birthday celebration can take place on a cruise. However, he leaves a will that says that his son, Jolly, from his first wife, is to be his successor. This leaves his board of directors (Chitrangada Singh, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea) and his son from his second marriage, Dev (Fardeen Khan), to wait for Jolly to arrive. However, enters three Jollys – Jalbuddin (Riteish Deshmukh), Jalbushan (Abhishek Bachchan), and Julius (Akshay Kumar). Who is the real Jolly, who will become the heir to this massive empire? Things become more murkier with a killer on the ship who has ulterior motives.

Except for some situational jokes and some callbacks to the previous Housefull movies, we are left cringing at the jokes and gags. The actresses, especially Soundarya Sharma, have been objectified to the fullest without any rhyme or reason. A scene literally includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, and Nargis Fakhri passing through a tunnel-like passage so that the camera can focus on their assets.

There is a little intrigue around the characters of Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff. However, despite their strong entry, even the lousy writing of their characters do not result in any strong comedic element. This does not give us a lot of hope for the second half unless there’s a solid twist when it comes to the serial killer plotline.

So here was our quick post-interval review for Housefull 5. Now, let’s see how the second half of the movie goes. Stay tuned to this space to check out the entire review soon.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood reviews!

Must Read: Bhool Chuk Maaf OTT Release Date: Amid Box Office Victory, Rajkummar Rao & Wamiqa Gabbi’s Film Is Now Streaming Online!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News