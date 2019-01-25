Finally, the wait has come to an end, as the much-anticipated Bharat teaser is OUT. The movie brings together the blockbuster trio of director Ali Abbas Zafar-Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif, after biggie Tiger Zinda Hai. As expected, the teaser packs the punch with its entertaining and patriotic elements, making the auspicious occasion of Indian Republic Day more special for Salman fans.

Though no one ever expects much from the short-length teasers, the makers attempt seem to be successful with a concisely made teaser. The teaser starts with the line’ “Aksar log mujhse puchte hai ki mera surname kya hai, jaati kya hai, dharma kya hai”, and Salman’s terrific explanation about the quest gives you the goosebumps.

Check out the teaser here:



Bharat is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi in key roles and also features Varun Dhawan in a cameo. It is slated for an Eid release in 2019.

Actor Brijendra Kala says he worked closely with Salman Khan in “Bharat” and that he will be seen as a part of the Bollywood superstar’s gang working in Abu Dhabi in the upcoming film.

“There is a gang that works in factories in Abu Dhabi. It will show how Salman’s character and we struggle to earn money. There are about five to six people in his gang, including Sunil Grover,” Brijendra told IANS in a telephonic interview.

“It’s an important film and the work is good. The character has been written well. I will be mostly seen with Salman. I worked closely with him,” he added.

