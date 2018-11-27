Bharat EXCLUSIVE: Nora Fatehi REVEALS ALL About Her Character & Link With Salman Khan – Sunil Grover!

Nora Fatehi has been on a ride of success after her string of dance numbers, starting from Dilbar in Satyameva Jayate, than Kamariya in Stree and now the fashionista is all set to come up with the Arabic version of Dilbar on November 29th. But what excites us the most amongst all is her upcoming flick Bharat, alongside Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover and to break all the rumours, we have an exclusive to provide to you about her character in the movie.

Rumours of Nora playing the role of a teacher, a latin dancer and more had been doing the rounds ever since the inception of her role but she’s rubbished all of them. In an exclusive interview with us, Nora shared, “I mean.. first of all the information that has come out about my character in Bharat is False.. there are articles that say I’m a teacher or a latin dancer.. whatever has come out is incorrect but I can tell you that I have my scenes with Sunil Grover and Salman Khan Sir and it’s quite a quirky funny role”

Moreover, she went onto share that she’ll be seen playing Sunil Grover’s love interest and Dabbang Khan would also be a part of the segment. “I am the character that Sunil Grover falls in love with, and Salman Khan is his friend so he will be accompanying us, and will be a part of the whole thing”

Nora also shared that she has shot a segment of the movie in August and might have another to shoot, the dates of which haven’t been confirmed yet.

Now with such clarity to her character, seems like we have a Partner coming up with Bharat that’s going to tickle our funny bones and with Sunil Grover’s presence in it, we’re certain to laugh our hearts out. We’re super excited! How about you?