2.0 In Pakistan! Advance Booking Commences In Full Swing For This Rajinikanth & Akshay Kumar Starrer

Superstar Rajinikanth & Akshay Kumar’s magnum opus 2.0 is just two days away from its release, and there’s massive hype surrounding it not just in India but also in Pakistan. Yes, you read it right, 2.0 along with its multi-lingual release in the country, is also releasing in Pakistan and here’s the proof!

Pakistan’s English daily Dawn in its yesterday’s edition had an ad in its Advertiser section, announcing the commencement of its advance bookings. The movie is going to be screened at more than 10 theatres although according to reports, the film is yet to be certified by the Central Board of Film Censors (Pakistan).

Check out the advertisement here:

2.0 is the highest budgeted movie ever with made with an amount of over 550 crores. It also stars Amy Jackson in pivotal role, and will see Akshay Kumar playing a negative role against Rajinikanth. Director Shankar along with its team seem to be pretty confident about the movie. Also, Rajinikanth at the media conference of 2.0 said that the media would come in support of this sci-fi thriller.

The makers also recently unveiled the first song from the movie – Tu Hi Re which showcases the love angle between Chitti- The Robot & Amy Jackson. The song received praises and have garnered almost 10M views till now.

Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 is slated to hit the theatres on Nov 29th, and only time will tell if it will live up to the expectations of its viewers. As of now, the movie is expected to see an earth-shattering opening and break all previous records.