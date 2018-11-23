Exactly one week from now and the storm of 2.0 will hit the screens on 29th November i.e. next Friday. Although it is the most expensive Indian movie with a budget ranging over 500 crores, director Shankar and actors, Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar are pretty sure about its success. Recovering such a huge cost is indeed a tough task, but as for now, there’s a sigh of relief for the makers, as the sci-fi thriller has already recovered a huge chunk of investment.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, 2.0 has recovered a significant amount by selling satellite and digital rights of all the three versions at a record price. In regions including Telangana/Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, and Northern, the distribution rights have been sold to individual distributors. For Tamil Nadu and Overseas, LYCA has retained the distribution rights. Even before the release, 2.0 has recovered about 370 crores from pre-sold rights.

As it is a well known fact the movie has been made on a monumental budget of 550 crores+ but the good news is satellite rights, as per Bollywood Hungama, has been sold in 120 crores. The digital rights have amassed approximately 60 crores, the north belt and other regions have accumulated around 190 crores. This takes the total income of the film to 370 crores before its release.

At this time, the producers are approximately 130 crores short from the breakeven point and recovering this amount shouldn’t be difficult even in the worst case scenario.

The sci-fi biggie has also set a record by acquiring the highest number of screens across the country. 2.0 will release in approximately 6600 to 6800 screens in the country and it includes 17 IMAX theatres. In a meanwhile, it has taken over the Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which was released in 6500 screens.