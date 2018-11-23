Actor Govinda, who is gearing for the release of his forthcoming film Rangeela Raja, says he doesn’t have any regrets about his film choices and that ups and downs are a part of everyone’s life.

Govinda was interacting with media to promote Rangeela Raja on Friday in Mumbai.

Don't have any regrets about my film choices, says Govinda
Govinda REVEALS Not Having Enough Money To Buy Movie Tickets During Career Start

Till early 2000, Govinda was considered a bankable actor in the film industry but after that, his films started bombing at box-office.

“I don’t have any regrets about my film choices. I always did films based on my gut feeling. Sometimes it worked and sometimes it didn’t,” he said.

“I think when you feel pressured by failures then, it’s a sign of weak human being. Experiencing ups and downs is a part of every individual’s life,” said the actor.

“When I started working in this industry, we were very poor and it was tough for us to buy a ticket to watch a film. But god gave me opportunities to work in films and because of that I was able to do some good work. I am thankful to my audience who have supported me over the years,” he said.

“When I quit politics that time, I did films like Kill Dill, Raavan and Happy Ending. All of them were of different genres. Now again, I started working as a solo hero with my last released film Aa Gaya Hero,” he said when asked if he would like to experiment in other genres apart from comedy.

After Rangeela Raja I have two more films which are lined up for release. So, there is nothing as such that now I have to work in certain genre of film. I am just focusing on doing good work,” he said.

Rangeela Raja is a comedy film, written and produced by Pahlaj Nihalani, and directed by Sikander Bharti. The film stars Govinda, Shakti Kapoor and Prem Chopra. The film introduces Mishika Chourasia and Anupama Agnihotri.

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here