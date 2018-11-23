After a long anticipation and a massive hype, the first song from Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero is out today and it’s undoubtedly making us fall in love all over again. With Mere Naam Tu, Shah Rukh is back with what he’s best known for, and with the leading lady – Anushka Sharma, it’s only further a treat to our eyes.

Being the first release from the movie, the song has only piqued our interests more to know what exactly the script revolves around. It showcases Bauua Singh trying to impress Aafia in the most melodious and colourful way possible.

The song has been written by the master of words Irshad Kamil and crooned by Abhay Jodhapurkar. Music is by Ajay-Atul. Check out the video here:

Shah Rukh Khan who unveiled the trailer of his upcoming film “Zero” on the occasion of his birthday on Friday said that he was touched by the gesture of Salman Khan doing a cameo in the film.

During the trailer launch of the film when he was asked about how Salman came on board, Shah Rukh told the media: “Anand (L. Rai, Director) has spoken to Katrina (Kaif) regarding this film quite sometimes ago and that time Salman also heard the story.

“Then Salman called and said that there was this story and hear it. The coincidence is that, when finally, I said yes to the film, after that he said that I will be a part of this film for sure, by doing a song. That was very dignified and loving of him.”

The film also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. It is interesting to observe that after Yash Chopra’s ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan‘ this trio is coming together all over again to execute Rai’s vision.

The film has slated to be released on December 21.