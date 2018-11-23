Badhaai Ho Box Office: The Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer is on a winning spree it seems. After entering the 200 crore club like a boss, it has now surpassed Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania in the list of highest worldwide earners.

Badhaai Ho currently stands at the total collection of 208.07 crores at the global box office. While Badrinath Ki Dulhania had collected 206.95 crores. Looking at the current scenario, Badhaai Ho will shatter more records and it has proved that it’s here to say stay!

Check out the list here:

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

The next target for Badhaai Ho is Kaabil (209.50 crores) and Hichki (210.81 crores). Since the word of mouth is so positive, Badhaai Ho will continue its glorious run at the box office, overseas as well as in India. The film currently stands at the grand total of 127.60 crores at the India box office. It will soon cross the lifetime collections of Stree (129.21 crores). Thugs Of Hindostan’s failure has helped Badhaai Ho to grow huge, and it is a proof that content is the real king.

The film has a clean one week free run until Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth’s 2.0 releases. The positive word of mouth is attracting viewers to the theatres even in its 5th week.

Recently, Megastar Amitabh Bachchan wrote a personalised note to veteran actress Neena Gupta after watching her latest entertainer Badhaai Ho as he was highly impressed by her performance in the film. In the letter, Big B, 76, praised the film and the acting by the entire cast. He said he got tears of joy after watching it.