“Thugs Of Hindostan Will Remain Like My Child”: Aamir Khan

Actor Aamir Khan has taken full responsibility for the debacle of ‘Thugs Of Hindostan‘, and has apologised to the audience for not being able to entertain them even though the team tried hard to give the high budget film its best shot.

Aamir interacted with the media at the second edition of Cinestaan India’s Storyteller Script Contest 2018 along with writers Juhi Chaturvedi and Anjum Rajabali here.

Acknowledging the failure of ‘Thugs Of Hindostan‘, in which he united with megastar Amitabh Bachchan for the first time, Aamir said: “I think we went wrong and I would like to take full responsibility for that. We tried very hard to make a good film and we didn’t hold back from putting in our entire effort, but somewhere or the other we went wrong.

“There are people who have liked the film and we are thankful to them, but they are in a minority. Most people didn’t like our film — we are aware of that.”

Over the years, Aamir Khan has had a loyal audience which he has earned through films like ‘Taare Zameen Par’, ‘Ghajini’, ‘3 Idiots’, and ‘PK‘.

“I want to apologise to my audience also as this time I wasn’t able to entertain them. I know people came in theatres with a lot of expectations but they didn’t enjoy the film.

“Audience is free to say what they feel about the film. What I can say is that we certainly tried our level best and I am feeling really bad that we didn’t succeed in entertaining the audience. So, next time we will try harder.”

Produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film was one of the most anticipated Bollywood movie this year. It was widely panned by the audience and critics.

Asked if he had an intuition about the film’s failure before it released, Aamir said: “I don’t feel comfortable to talk about all these things publicly because when I am doing a film, I feel really close to it. It is like our own child, so if the film hasn’t succeeded to leave its mark, then also it will remain like my child.”

Aamir’s other two releases ‘Dangal‘ and ‘Secret Superstar‘ did phenomenal business in China.

What are his expectations from “Thugs…” in the country?

“The China release will be happening next month, so let’s see what happens,” he said.