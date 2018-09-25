Thugs Of Hindostan VS 2.0: Which Movie Will Be A Bigger Surprise This November?

2018 is money spinner for bollywood with movies earning good moolah at the Box Office. Starting with hits like Padmaavat and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, there’s plenty to look out for, before the year ends. All eyes are now set on much-anticipated Aamir Khan Starrer Thugs Of Hindostan and Rajnikanth-Akshay kumar starrer 2.0

Even though each one of them belongs to different genres and story-line, comparison is bound to happen.

As Thugs Of Hindostan and 2.0 are set to release soon, let’s take a look at some related aspects:

Budget

Thugs Of Hindustan is the most expensive movie of YRF’s production boasting huge star cast like Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Lloyd Owen, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ronit Roy. The plot is based on Philip Meadows Taylor’s 1839 novel Confessions Of A Thug. It is helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya who earlier directed Dhoom 3, which was a huge hit. With interesting characters and story-line, the movie has high potential of breaking records.

Talking about 2.0, the first thing that grabs our attention is its whopping budget which is approximately about 540 crores. It stars superstar Rajnikanth, Amy Jackson and with Akshay Kumar joining the cast, the movie is carrying enough buzz to be a record breaker in its hindi version too. 2.0 is a sequel to blockbuster Enthiran (Robot in hindi version). Shankar is a hit machine with films like Shivaji, Enthiran, Anniyan, I under his name and looks like with 2.0, the director will continue the winning spree.

Promotion

Both movies are following different promotional routes. YRF released motion posters revealing looks and names of the characters and trailer is said to be released on 27th September. With motion posters trending well, fans are now eagerly waiting for the trailer.

Team 2.0 recently released the teaser which was full of high quality VFX and hinted an interesting story-line. Teaser received highly positive to mixed reactions with praises for the effects but Akki fans were dissapointed getting just a glimpse of actor’s character in the teaser. However, makers clarified that Akshay’s character is an important one and they want to surprise everyone by not revealing much details about it. After the teaser, we’re all excited for the trailer but there is no such official announcement regarding the same from the team or any other sources.

Release date

Thugs Of Hindostan is releasing on 8th November and 2.0 is all set for 29th November. Both movies are to hit the theatres within span of a month. With clashes being avoided, audiences have their option open to watch both. Ensuring both films will emerge as record breakers in India as well as Overseas, the concern is about 2.0 with huge investment riding on it. It will be exciting to see how many milestones both will set at the box office.

Which Do You Think Movie Will Be A Bigger Surprise This November? Vote Below!