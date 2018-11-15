Bharat: This Still Of Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif From The Recreated Wagah Border Is Unmissable!

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat is undoubtedly one of the most-anticipated movies. The team has been shooting the current schedule in Punjab and has now shared the glimpse from the Wagah Border.

Salman Khan and director Ali Abbas Zafar recently took it to their social media handles and shared a picture captioning ” Journey of a man & nation together”, where Katrina Kaif who can be seen dressed up in a saree, complete with a shawl and wavy hair. while Salman is all suited up at Wagah Border.

The look from the film is quite intriguing, the team has been actively sharing behind the scenes pictures and glimpses from the sets of the film that has left the audience in awe and asking for more.

Bharat team has shot across enticing locations earlier at Malta, Abu Dhabi, Mumbai and now in Punjab.

Bharat is Zafar’s third collaboration with Salman after the 2016 film Sultan and the recent Tiger Zinda Hai.

The Dabangg star will be seen sporting five different looks spanning over 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

Including stellar performers like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, and Sunil Grover, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast promising power-packed performances.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series releasing Eid 2019.