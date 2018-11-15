DeepVeer Wedding: Hidden Location, Stickers On Cameras, Hiding Under Umbrellas – So Why The Official Announcement?

#DeepVeer Wedding: Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone partially got hitched yesterday (Don’t forget that the Sindhi style wedding is happening today), but all their fans are now more than tired waiting for the pictures from the wedding. All of us couldn’t keep calm but the wait is now being a major turn off and looks like it’s getting annoying for everyone now.

We all knew that the wedding location was finalised as Lake Como in Italy because of the very reason being the fact that the duo wanted it to be an intimate affair consisting of only their family members. Eventually, reports of the location remaining unknown to even closed ones started doing the rounds, and there popped the pictures of members including Ranveer’s father and daughter reaching the location via a boat. Isn’t that too much? Moreover, icing on the cake came in as the duo was spotted hiding themselves behind umbrellas in order to hide their wedding looks. Maintaining privacy is a different thing, but why create a buzz in that case?

After certain rules that were being implemented at the wedding, were revolving around the internet – a bizarre one was putting of stickers on the guests’ mobile cameras. In such a situation where #DeepVeer wanted their D-Day to be so private, don’t y’all think a better option would have been to get married like Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli rather than announcing the wedding beforehand? It’s like giving a kid chocolate as a gift and then snatching it back from him.

With the recent reports coming in – the duo would post pictures of the wedding in the evening today, after completing the Sindhi rituals. Although the enthusiasm is gradually lowering, let’s see if the pictures finally come in tonight. Only time will tell!