Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Wedding: LEAKED Video, Groom’s Look & Many HD Photos From The Venue

Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Wedding: After years, months and days of speculations, the beautiful couple Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone have finally got married in Italy today. The duo got hitched according to Konkani traditions, and tomorrow they will married according to the Sindhi traditions.

In the month of October, both of them finally took to their social media and confirmed their relationship. Now, the day has finally come and they’re officially a couple now. With the beauty of Deepika Padukone and powerhouse energy of Ranveer Singh, we just can’t wait to get new couple goals every day they’re together.

Lake Como, Bollywood’s favourite wedding destination in Italy, turned desi for today. We saw high security, guests getting stickers sticked on the camera of their cell phones and much more. Despite all the security the social media is full of wedding photos, not from very clear angle.

Check out all the in-a-way leaked photos from the venue:

Video Credit – ABP News

#DeepVeer as their fans call them will get back to work as soon their Mumbai reception gets over. Ranveer will be back to promote his film Simmba which also stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Simmba is slated to hit the theatres on 28 December, 2018.

On the other hand, Deepika will start shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s next based on acid attack survivor, Laxmi. Well, the newly weds are making sure to get back to their professional life as soon as possible.

In the meanwhile, we can’t really wait for #DeepVeer’s marriage pictures to come! Stay tuned for all the latest updates!