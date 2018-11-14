Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan is reportedly made on a budget exceeding 250 crores and is Bollywood’s most expensive project till date. As much as it was expected for the Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial to be a Blockbuster and rake in high profits, things turned out to be quite different and the movie is now struggling at the Box office.

Thugs.. surpassed all expectations on its Day 1 garnering a total of 50.75 crores but the numbers kept falling from the following day and now have reached an extent where it’s become almost impossible for the makers to even cover the basic amount invested. It’s the 6th day and the movie has managed to collect only 128.85 crores till now.

Will Thugs Of Hindostan be able to reach the 150 crore mark? Although, there’s no big release in the coming days, not atleast until 2.0 which is releasing on 29th November, the Amitabh starrer would have had a good opportunity of earning but due to the negative word of mouth, seems like that won’t happen. Moreover, may be the makers of Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 should consider preponing its release date as that can garner them better results now that there’s almost no competition. Amongst the smaller releases remain Pihu, Mohalla Assi but that wouldn’t hamper these star studded projects. Hollywood movie Bohemian Rhapsody is another one which will hit the theatres this Friday but due to a complete different genre, that’s no competition for the major releases either.

All said and done, looks like it is going to be a real tough job for Thugs… to reach 150 crore mark but only time will tell if miracles happen and we get to witness one in this case!

Thugs Of Hindostan also features Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles and has hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali – 8th November.