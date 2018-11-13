Bharat Update: Katrina Kaif Might Be The First Salman Khan Heroine To Achieve This Feat!

After the blockbuster success of Tiger Zinda Hai, the trio of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and director Ali Abbas Zafar, will be seen together in Bharat, next year. The team is completing the shoot with a brisk pace, to meet the scheduled Eid release in 2019. The film has been shot across various locations including Mumbai, Malta, Abu Dhabi, and Chandigarh.

Earlier, the role was offered to Priyanka Chopra, but after her denial, it went to Katrina Kaif. The film will be a significant one in Kat’s career, as she will be playing a bigger and important role ever, as compared with her other movies.

As per the report in Filmfare, the sources said, “With film’s shooting still going on, Ali has now increased the graph of Kat’s character. There’s more dialogue, action, and drama added to her role which will be very much liked by the audiences. In Bharat, Katrina will have a way bigger role than any of her films.”

Also, latest reports state that the set of Wagah border is created in Ludhiana for shooting some portions of the movie. Sources quoted that, “The film will span across seven decades and will also capture the evolution of India, along with its main leading character (played by Salman). The team had to film a few portions at the Wagah border, but it wasn’t feasible for security reasons. So, for the Punjab leg of the shoot, the team has built a gigantic set. Producer Atul Agnihotri and Ali have envisioned the film in a certain way and they are making sure it looks like a visual extravaganza. They have recreated the Wagah border in Ludhiana where Salman and Katrina will be shooting for the next eight days, starting today”, as covered by DNA.

#Bharat Wagha Border Recreat Climax Shoot At Ballowal Village In Ludhiana, Punjab !! #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/OBM26UQ8EN — Azhar Khan (@AsliDevil) November 13, 2018

Bharat is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. Backed by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, making the third collaboration of director with Salman Khan, after the huge success of Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.