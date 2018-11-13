Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi Update: Kangana Ranaut’s Fiery Look & Top Notch VFX; Excited Much?

Actress Kangana Ranaut is confident about having special visual effects in her upcoming film Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi.

“‘Manikarnika‘ is a very special project for us and the quality of work our VFX team Prime Focus is providing us with is extraordinary. We have got tremendous positive feedback for our teaser’s VFX. With the kind of passion and dedication our VFX team is working towards the deadlines is exemplary and heart-warming.

“We have something very special in our hands. We are very excited for the film’s release but we have a lot of work to accomplish,” Kangana said in a statement.

Produced by Zee Studios and Kamal Jain, Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi, directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, is slated to release on January 25, 2019.

The movie has been in the midst of a controversy ever since the news of Kangana stepping in behind the camera to direct patchwork emerged.