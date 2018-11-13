Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office Day 5 Early Trends: Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and team’s Thugs of Hindostan minted 118 crores* in its extended first weekend. The commercial potboiler which was touted to be a masala entertainer received a very negative response from the public. “All that glitters is not gold,” they said.

Because of the Aamir Khan brand and pre-release buzz, it created box office history on Day one as it collected an all-time record breaking 52.25 crore nett (Hindi + Tamil+ Telugu) (Hindi – 50.75 crores) on a national holiday.

But since its 2nd day it started dipping and collected a mere 16 crores* on its first Sunday taking the weekend total to 118 crores*.

On its opening day, Thugs shattered all previous opening day box office records in the history of Bollywood and it also became the first ever film to cross the 50 crore nett mark on a single day. But since then it has been a downfall for this magnum opus. Made on a monumental budget, this movie will not be even able to cross Salman Khan’s Race 3 at the box office.

Because on its 5th day it’s been said the movie has witnessed a never seen before crash. As per the early trends flowing in, it’s been said the movie has collected in the range of 5-7 crores on Monday at the box office. This is the biggest shocker of the year because it’s almost a 90% crash from its 1st day. Going by the early trends, the grand total of the film after 5 days could be in the range of 123-125 crores.

The high octane action adventure is set on the high seas and boasts of jaw-dropping, never seen before visual spectacles – all failed because of one had script. The film brings together two of the biggest icons of Hindi cinema Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan for the first time on big screen, and they didn’t deserve a movie such as this. It also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in key roles.