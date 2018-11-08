Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office Day 1 Early Trends: HUMONGOUS! This Aamir Khan Starrer To Set An All Time Record By Amassing 50 Crores

Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office Day 1 Early Trends: Thugs Of Hindostan was in the news since its inception, and the trailer further sparked the excitement amongst the fans. Pairing of Amitabh Bachchan – Aamir Khan and top notch VFX were always the selling point of this mega adventure movie. With an excellent occupancy across the country, let’s take a look at how the movie fared at the box office on its day 1.

As per the early trends, Thugs Of Hindostan has started its record breaking journey on a flying note by collecting around 50 crores, on its opening day. With such a start, the movie is all set to do some serious fireworks at the box office, in a days to come. This is for the first time in Bollywood’s history where a film has opened with such a huge number.

The Aamir Khan starrer might see a drop in the coming days considering the mixed reactions of audience and critics.

Nonetheless, Thugs Of Hindostan has collected huge at the box office on its first day, thus setting a momentum for the movie.

Thugs Of Hindostan is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. It marks the second collaboration of director Acharya, Aamir Khan & Katrina Kaif, after the blockbuster success of Dhoom 3. The movie features Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and British actor Lloyd Owen in the key roles.

The movie traces back to the British era in India, depicting the fictional story of struggle between Indian thugs and British invaders, set on a backdrop of sea.