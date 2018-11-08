Thugs Of Hindostan Morning Occupancy Update: A Thunderous Day 1 On The Cards!

Thugs Of Hindostan Morning Occupancy Update: Mega action adventure, Thugs Of Hindostan (TOH), has finally hit the screens today. There was a much hype surrounding the movie, considering Amitabh Bachchan face-off with Aamir Khan for first time and VFX associated with it.

Now as TOH is released, let’s see to which extent the buzz has been translated in the footfalls.

Thugs Of Hindostan which is released in 5000 screens across India, has recorded an excellent start in the morning shows. The morning shows registered a very good occupancy of 40-60 %. Although an excellent start, the response is not earth shattering. It’s on the same lines of Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju, which recorded the morning occupancy of 55-60 %. Sanju riding high on extraordinary word-of-mouth, later attracted the flocks in theatres. Although, the occupancy for TOH will grow as the day progresses, the mixed reactions from audience and critics will surely affect to an extent.

Thugs Of Hindostan is the most expensive project of Yash Raj films, with most of the money spent on VFX. It has witnessed huge buzz, probably one of the greatest for Bollywood movies. Apart from boasting of huge star cast and YRF’s brand value, the movie has several factors working for it. TOH is the widest release in the Bollywood with being showcased in 5000 screens. Also the hiked ticket prices and Diwali festive season will help the movie to reap bountiful.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs Of Hindostan released on 8th November 2018. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh & Lloyd Owen in key roles.