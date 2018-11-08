Bigg Boss 12: It Will Be Ranveer Singh’s Simmba VS Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey In The Finale Week!

Salman Khan’s Big Boss 12, came as a shocker as it turned out to be a disappointing one for the fans. Despite the inclusion of Vichitra Jodi concept, it failed to keep the viewers hooked. Recently, it was learnt that Shah Rukh Khan to visit the house for the promotions of Zero and now as per the latest reports flowing in Ranveer Singh to be a special guest on the showto promote Simmba.

As per the report in Mumbai Mirror, it is confirmed that actor Ranveer Singh to appear as a special guest for the grand finale week of Bigg Boss 12.

Sources stated, “Ranveer will be making an appearance with Rohit (Shetty, filmmaker). The Bigg Boss team is currently planning some fun acts with Ranveer and Salman, considering his cop act of Chulbul Pandey from Dabangg is equally popular,” as reported in Mumbai Mirror.

Ranveer will promote his upcoming action-comedy Simmba, along with his director Rohit Shetty in the Bigg Boss house. Further the director will be announcing the ninth season of stunt show Khatron Ke Khiladi, which is slated to premiere on January 5.

As per the news, Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will also join the Bigg Boss house to promote his much awaited movie Zero.

With not so great response for latest season, makers would be expecting a rise in viewership with the Superstars joining the show.

Talking about both the movies, Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero is slated to release on December 21st and also features Katrina Kaif & Anushka Sharma in lead roles. Simmba starring Ranveer Singh & Sara Ali Khan is set to release on 28th December.