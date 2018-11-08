Thugs Of Hindostan Movie Review Quicker: It Stuns Visually But Is That Enough?

Thugs Of Hindostan Movie Review Quicker: The movie starts with introducing introducing all the main characters of the film – Amitabh Bachchan’s Khudabaksh Azad, Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Zafira and Aamir Khan’s Firangi Mallah. While writing the above line, Katrina Kaif was introduced as Suraiyya was introduced and I literally forgot everything, SHE IS HOT!

It starts in 1795, when all the major portions of India are captured by British but Raunakpur is free. Ronit Roy is its emperor & his daughter Zafira (Fatima Sana Shaikh) is seen building a sculpture resembling their castle. An attack on Raunakpur takes us 11 years ahead and we get to meet Firangi Mallah – a true blue Thug. He’s corrupted at heart but isn’t brutal as others.

Amitabh Bachchan has no dialogue till the first hour but his entry scene is extremely good. The movie, without any doubt is a spectacular masterpiece but what it lacks is packing many punches. There are some amazing moments but there are times when you feel there’s nothing going on despite all the grandeur on-screen. The background music of the film is the major takeaway of the first half for me. It will go down as one of the best in the world cinema, not saying Hollywood every time nails it but this is way up to their league.

When the movie was announced it was said that it’s adapted from Philip Meadows Taylor’s novel Confessions Of A Thug. The 1839 novel was based on the Thuggee cult in British India. But, director Vijay Krishna Acharya disagreed with the same and said it’s not based on any book & is a fresh story altogether.

Also, Thugs Of Hindostan is the widest release every for a Bollywood film. It’s releasing on 5000 screens in India and 2000 screens overseas making it to 7000 screens worldwide. China release is in talks too and it’s being said that a January release is on cards.

All set to release today, the movie stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film releases in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Stick to this space for full review.