Thugs Of Hindostan EXCLUSIVE Report (Review): Aamir Khan – Amitabh Bachchan’s Jodi & MEGAHIT Entertainment!

Thugs Of Hindostan is all set to release tomorrow and the buzz around it is unprecedented. The advance booking is gathering steam and has imported tremendously well since yesterday but the movie still depends highly on spot bookings. From what we know, as of now, it’s a bumper treat for single screen audience with a lot of ‘masala’.

From our exclusive well placed sources, we know the movie majorly concentrates on the jodi of Amitabh Bachchan & Aamir Khan. Story revolves around both of them and they’re the centre point of it. A certain section of audience might get disinterested at some points but overall it’s an entertainer.

The source also raised our excitement by saying Thugs Of Hindostan will surprise and shock depending on what you’re hoping from it. Apart from all the commercial ‘masala’ and seeti-maar sequence the grandeur will speak for itself on big screen. It’s now just the matter of one day when our hearts will be stolen by the biggest Thugs of Hindostan.

IMAX advance booking started from November 2 across all operators, a day prior to the advance booking for other screens. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Thugs of Hindostan is set in the era when the East India Company ruled over India. It brings a story of rebel, love and freedom on the big screen.