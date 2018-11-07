Thugs Of Hindostan Advance Box Office Update: A BLOCKBUSTER Diwali Gift By Aamir Khan!

Thugs Of Hindostan Advance Box Office Latest Report: The union of Aamir Khan and Amitabh, including the hotness of Katrina Kaif and charm of Fatima Sana Khan coupled with the never seen before grandeur – Thugs Of Hindostan is finally releasing tomorrow. It has everything going its way and the time is almost there when we get to know if all this was worth the hype.

Let’s analyze how the advance of the film has been doing in the major 5 cities of the country.

Mumbai:

…and Mumbai is finally coming on its own. The oranges (filling fast/almost full) are taking over the greens (available). Starting the shows from 7am, it shows how the makers are confident of their content to invite people such early morning. There’s one theatre in Mumbai (Maxus Cinemas: Bhayandar) which has shows starting from 1.15 in the night and according to our source close to the production this is an error.

Delhi-NCR:

Delhi continues its magical run since yesterday. It’s soon going to be all orange & might be the first city to get housefull boards all over. One thing to notice about it is, the shows which are orange are more of almost full than filling fast. This shows they’re soon going to turn grey (houseful).

Pune:

Pune is selectively good with shows. Even if major of the shows are in the green zone, they’re decently booked and not all empty. As of now the advance booking in this region is better than what Avengers: Infinity War had. Also, tomorrow, spot bookings will see plethora of crowd to watch the film.

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru was performing pretty ordinary till yesterday but today it’s going full throttle. From yesterday’s 30% the shows today are almost 50% to filling fast/almost full. Despite Sarkar (Vijay & AR Murugadoss’s film) domination, Thugs Of Hindostan is all set to shatter the box office on day 1.

Chennai:

The IMAX version of Hindi version has all shows moved to orange, whereas the normal version has shown a lot of improvement since yesterday. It’s also releasing in Tamil, the advance bookings of which is pretty ordinary till now. Hope the spot bookings come to play from tomorrow.

By today evening we’ll see whether the advance surprises or it’s the spot bookings on which the movie will heavily rely on. Stick to this space to get an updated report of the same.