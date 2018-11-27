The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2 Promo Out – Try Not To Cry!

The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2 is here & it’s just an emotional moment for everyone who had connected with it despite the controversies around it. Kapil Sharma became a household name back when he came with his comedy show. But it’s not been a smooth ride for him since then.

Sony TV has revealed a new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2 which depicts the emotional connect everyone had with the show. It shows how a single man bonded millions of people together bringing families close. Check out the promo here:

Sony TV took their Twitter account and posted: “Poore India ko ek saath hasaane aa raha hai #TheKapilSharmaShow! Jald hi sirf Sony par. @KapilSharmaK9”

Poore India ko ek saath hasaane aa raha hai #TheKapilSharmaShow! Jald hi sirf Sony par. @KapilSharmaK9 pic.twitter.com/nDvw0Zl5W0 — Sony TV (@SonyTV) November 27, 2018

Kapil became everyone’s favourite with his comical gigs, but the good run halted after a fight with co-actor Sunil Grover on a flight made headlines. The incident opened a Pandora’s Box for Kapil.

He found himself in a soup once again when an audio call, in which he was heard hurling abuses at a journalist, surfaced on the internet, leading many people to speculate about his mental health. He went on a break after the incident in April this year.

There was talk about his drinking habits, temperament, love life, about his newly-acquired high-handedness and making his guests wait for long hours — all leading to bad PR. It also brought his show “Family Time With Kapil Sharma” to an abrupt end.

He also revealed recently how he is aiming for a December wedding, “My mother has been saying that I should get married for a long time. Suddenly I realised that ‘abhi age ho rahi hai’ (I am getting on in age). So, I thought what if she says ‘no’ and after one or two years, and no one agrees to get married to me,” Kapil, 37, said on a lighter note. The wedding date is not fixed yet, but it will be a December wedding.

With all the happy things coming around for Kapil, we just wish the show to be as huge as its predecessor.