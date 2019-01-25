Yesterday the makers of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi unveiled the trailer of the film. Soon the netizens were praising the trailer for its hilarious content and earnest performances by the actors. Not just audience, even the industry folks were quite surprised by the trailer and impressed by Kartik & Kriti’s work.

The film which deals with a couple’s live-in relationships and the funny dilemmas that come along with it has made everyone roll with laughter on their seats. Taking to Twitter and complimenting their fabulous performance was none other than Karan Johar.

He said, ‘Love the trailer of #LukaChuppi !! Fresh funny and has a spark and spunk about it!! @TheAaryanKartik and @kritisanon work so well together!!!! Congratulations to #dinoo and the team!’

Love the trailer of #LukkaChuppi !! Fresh funny and has a spark and spunk about it!! @TheAaryanKartik and @kritisanon work so well together!!!! Congratulations to #dinoo and the team! https://t.co/KwyDfMJ6f7 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 24, 2019

Ace Director Ashutosh Gowariker took twitter to put in his best wishes. He tweeted, “That looks like so much fun!!

Riteish Deshmukh was too all praise for the film.

Aayushmann Khurrana, who’s brother Aparshakti stars in the film, showed his excitement for the interesting trailer.

Rajkummar Rao too loved the trailer.

It’s almost a month to New Year and Bollywood is being flooded with interesting films to look forward to. One of the trailer that recently took the social media by storm and impressed everyone is Luka Chuppi.

Luka Chuppi releases on March 1 and we love how Bollywood has come out in love and support for the film. We’re sure Kartik Aaryan is going to create a storm at the box-office with this desi romcom and looks like no one is ready to wait!

The nation’s heartthrob Kartik, also has two other major projects tucked under his belt – the remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh and Love Aaj Kal 2.

