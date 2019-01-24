Luka Chuppi Trailer: Kriti Sanon & Kartik Aaryan’s Unique ‘Family Live – In’ Tale Will Crack You Up!

Luka Chuppi Trailer: Rising stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are all geared up for their upcoming release, Luka Chuppi. The movie also features notable names like Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak and Aparshakti Khurana. The trailer of this romantic-comedy has kept us intrigued for the whole movie.

Luka Chuppi brings the fresh pair of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon on-screen. In the trailer, we can see how both of them start living in before getting married to each other. But as the story moves forward, a lot of humorous twists take place which makes our funnybones tickle! Well, this is just the trailer, we wonder what’s there for us in the box!

Luka Chuppi is directed by debutant Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan. It is slated to release on 1st March 2019.

While, Kartik Aaryan last appeared in a surprise hit, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kriti Sanon was seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi

“Chicks love a vegetarian”, a new tongue-in-cheek campaign by animal rights organisation People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, features actor Kartik Aaryan, who has a huge female fan following courtesy his films Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

The ad is available in English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Urdu, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

With baby chicks perched on his hand, Kartik’s photo for the ad was shot by ace photographer Errikos Andreou.

“It only took one video of animals suffering and dying in the meat industry to convince me to go vegetarian. The kindest thing anybody can do for cows, pigs, chickens, and all animals is to stop eating them,” Kartik said in a statement.

Last year, the actor was chosen as India’s Hottest Vegetarian by PETA. Among the actresses, Anushka Sharma was the chosen one.

