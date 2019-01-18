Varun Dhawan: You’ll Be Blown Away By Alia Bhatt In Kalank

Actor Varun Dhawan, who has worked with his Student Of The Year co-star Alia Bhatt in multiple projects, says the audience will be as blown away as him by her work in their forthcoming project Kalank.

Varun wrapped up Kalank on Thursday night.

He took to Instagram to share: “It’s my fourth film with Alia Bhatt. Wow, and it always feels like it’s new. She is amazing in the film but one thing she has done great is run very well, and I’m proud of her. Lol. She knows she is my favourite but Shanaya, Kavya, Vaidehi and… wait for it, you guys are going to be as blown away as I was by her.”

“All our fans, we work damn hard just to make sure we don’t let you down and hope we don’t.”

It’s wrap on #kalank. My biggest film till date and the 4th one with @aliaa08 . We have worked really hard to not let our fans down I’m crazy excited for people to see adi,Sona,madhuri maam, Sanju sir ,Alia Maam and me on the big screeen. Super excited about this one pic.twitter.com/IOe0KdfGIJ — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 18, 2019

He said working for the first time with Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt has been a “top class” experience.

“This cast and crew has put in every thing. Also Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala sir are the best bosses to have. Get ready for our biggest film and my toughest role. ‘Kalank‘,” he added.

