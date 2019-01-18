Fraud Saiyaan Movie Review: Should Have Come With A Warning Of ‘Injurious To Health’

Fraud Saiyaan Movie Review Rating: 1/5 Stars (One star)

Star Cast: Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla & a lot of stupidity!

Director: Sourabh Shrivastava

What’s Good: Please, let’s just not get into this!

What’s Bad: EVERYTHING! The movie is so boring, its censor certificate should come with a warning: “We’re not responsible for whatever torture you’ll go through, starting now”

Loo Break: If you go and watch the film even after this review, you don’t deserve any break. Enjoy your film!

Watch or Not?: Only if there’s an apocalypse on the cards and that theatre is one of the least expected places for Zombies to attack. Just go in and hide under the seats.

Bhola (Arshad Warsi) is a fraud who marries women just for their money and moves to another after using them monetarily. Chaurasiya, one of the relatives of one of Bhola’s wives comes into the scene. Chaurasiya, coincidentally, finds out the truth about Bhola.

He decides to expose Bhola and does the next right thing anyone with a sane mind will do – joins him. Chaurasiya and Bhola hunt some women together until they reach Chanda – a loudmouth gangster. Bhola gets exposed in front of Chanda and she also does the next right thing anyone with a sane mind will do – gives Bhola a lot of cash, jewellery and asks him to come back to her after he has finished his commitments. Do you really want to hear the remaining story? Because I’m not repeating the torture I’ve been through.

Fraud Saiyaan Movie Review: Script Analysis

Do you know what’s the biggest shock than the movie itself? To get to know that the screenplay of this movie has been written by TWO people – two breathing human beings. Amal Donwaar and Sharad Tripathi have penned the script or should I say have written some weird, without making any sense thoughts on a paper and designed these unbearable 110 minutes.

The story never makes any sense! I know, I wasn’t expecting any but at least entertain me? Not a single situation is laugh-worthy. But if I analyse the story, it was the simple dialogues – such as a policeman referring Saurabh Shukla to a ‘Gulab Jamun’ or “Tu akele mat tehla kar” – make more sense. The script is full of idiotic sequences and they get better with every passing scene.

Fraud Saiyaan Movie Review: Star Performance

Arshad Warsi tries his best to fit in something where he doesn’t belong. He’s good in some scenes but you literally can’t do anything when you get a script like Fraud Saiyaan.

Saurabh Shukla is totally out of his zone. Never for a single sequence, you feel he’s the same person who brings the house down in every of his movie. There are a dozen actresses and none of them has anything substantial enough to stand out.

Fraud Saiyaan Movie Review: Direction, Music

Sourabh Shrivastava’s direction is a disaster. Because of the cheap production values and a horrendous script, nothing really shines. Prakash Kutty’s camera walks in sleep without maintaining the alignment of a single frame.

Amidst the tsunami of bad songs, Tanishk Bagchi’s recreated Chamma Chamma (which, also is a bad song) comes in as a relief because of Elli Avram. Background score is equally bad as the songs.

Fraud Saiyaan Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Fraud Saiyaan is a movie that should be shown in criminal detention centres to torture the lying people. I’m going with one star just it’s a ready-to-watch movie & and I know how tough it’s to be able to create one.

One star!

Fraud Saiyaan Trailer

Fraud Saiyaan releases on 18 January, 2019.

