2018 has been a tremendous year for entertainment, be it from discussing about the revolution of choices of the audiences from star-studded movies (Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan, Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, Salman Khan’s Race 3) to content-driven ones (Badhaai Ho, Stree, AndhaDhun), or the gossips around the wedding saga (Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas, Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone).

According to a joint media report by UC Media Lab, Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Balaji Motion Pictures, following is the list of the Bollywood & Television actors, movies, show that have been most discussed in 2018. Check out:

Most Discussed Bollywood Actor: Salman Khan

The winner is none other than our King of Khans – Salman Khan, who is on the radar of the audience irrespective of whether his movie has hit the theatres, has failed at the box office or anything else. From any news regarding Being Human to his hosting and personal life – everything marks headlines when it comes to our Sallu Bhai. So, this result was pretty expected, wasn’t it?

Most Discussed Bollywood Actress: Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone

This one is a tie between long lost best friends, Priyanka Chopra & Deepika Padukone. While one thing they both had in common was their wedding which took place within the gap of less than a month, Priyanka, in this case, was a step ahead because of the coverage she got from western media. On the other hand, Deepika covered the loss with the success long before, with the success of Padmaavat and the controversies surrounding it too, gave her a lot of publicity.

Most Discussed Bollywood Movie: Sanju

Sanju, which is based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt grabbed eyeballs after its release. Not only did it become the most successful movie of 2018 in terms of the box office, it almost changed perceptions about Ranbir Kapoor and his terrific acting skills. Moreover, Ranbir Kapoor owing to his personal life too was amongst the most discussed celebrities for the year.

Most Popular All-Time Comedic Actor: Akshay Kumar

One actor who has managed tickle our funny bones despite a movie surrounding a thriller genre like Bhool Bhulaiyaa or a sports biopic like Gold – Akshay Kumar. Hence, he garners the first spot for the year, followed by other tremendous actors from the genre like Govinda, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever.

Most Discussed TV Celebrity: Kapil Sharma

The man whose comeback was highly anticipated – Kapil Sharma. Not only he gave us calls for celebration with the return of The Kapil Sharma Show, but also there were wedding shenanigans as he got hitched to his longtime girlfriend Ginni Charath.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati remained to be the most discussed reality TV show.

