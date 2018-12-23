Zero Movie Review: Brutally Honest – By A DIE HARD Shah Rukh Khan Fan!

Koimoi’s avid reader Ms. Shweta Wadhwa, a BMM Graduate, reached out to us to share her take on Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero.

Zero Movie Review: Yes, once again, after movies like Dilwale, Fan and Jab Harry Met Sejal, we Shah Rukh Khan fans with all the hopes went into cinema halls to see whether he has got right this time. Dilwale was a rushed project, Fan was a half baked script & the less I say about Jab Harry Met Sejal the better.

If I want to be an honest viewer, Zero didn’t go well, the story is not up to the mark and hence lacks to connect with the audience. Saying that, I’ll also not deny the good moments it had at places and there were times when there was nothing to do but pull your hair out.

From smooth to extremely bad, this movie had it all. Full marks for the performances but where was the story where all these things revolve around? For me, this is Shah Rukh Khan’s best performance (There, I said it!) A very hard choice to make but yeah with the conviction and honesty he has played Bauua is something we all fans crave for. He has nailed every sequence as Bauua Singh, let it be dragging ones.

It’s not his acting that’s bringing him down, it’s his script choice that’s putting a dent. Every of his performance even in bad films is appreciated but they don’t work at the box office, why? Because of bad stories.

We fans, can just hope everything falls to its place and Saare Jahan Se Achha is the kind of film we’re expecting from him. Wishing him good luck for everything with a dialogue from Sanju (this year’s highest grosser), “Hamara Shah Rukh Khan koi guzra hua waqt nahi, jo lautkar waapas nahi aa sakta.”

