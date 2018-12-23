Zero Box Office Day 3 Morning Occupancy: A Fall Or A Surge?

It’s been 2 days that Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif & Anushka Sharma’s much-awaited flick, Zero, hit the theatre screens and we’re all already anticipating its final verdict. While the movie opened at a much lower than expected number – 20.14 crores, the following day hasn’t been much impressive either. Let’s find out what today’s morning occupancy have to predict!

Talking about the morning occupancy of the last 2 days, the release day saw almost 45-50% and the cinema halls yesterday witnessed a drop with the possession of around 30-40%. While the hopes were for a surge today as it was a Sunday, the percentage in case of morning shows is in the range of 30-40% (same as yesterday) but the real expectations lie from the overall shows during the day which hold around 40-50% occupancy (same as Friday). The numbers however, can see a further rise or at the same time might see a fall. But this being a crucial day, will play a very important role in the fate of the movie.

Shah Rukh Khan in Zero plays a vertically challenged man Bauua Singh directed by Aanand L. Rai and it also features Katrina Kaif as superstar Babita Kumari and Anushka Sharma as a physically challenged scientist, Aafia.

Youngest Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai has lavished praises on Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khans performance in his latest release Zero.

Malala, who watched the film on Friday posted a video message on social media and said: “Hello Shah Rukh Khan, it was very nice to watch your movie, it was very entertaining and my whole family loved it.”

